Holly Gardner, FNP

Neurosurgery
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Holly Gardner, FNP

Holly Gardner, FNP is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. 

Holly Gardner works at MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion in Mount Pleasant, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Holly Gardner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion
    1600 Midtown Ave, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 26, 2022
    Happy with recommendations
    Timothy Smith — Oct 26, 2022
    Photo: Holly Gardner, FNP
    About Holly Gardner, FNP

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1174877112
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Holly Gardner, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Holly Gardner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Holly Gardner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Holly Gardner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Holly Gardner works at MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion in Mount Pleasant, SC. View the full address on Holly Gardner’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Holly Gardner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Holly Gardner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Holly Gardner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Holly Gardner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

