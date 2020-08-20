See All Psychiatrists in Superior, WI
Holly Gomez-Levine, APRN

Psychiatry
3.8 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Holly Gomez-Levine, APRN

Holly Gomez-Levine, APRN is a Psychiatry Specialist in Superior, WI. 

Holly Gomez-Levine works at Essentia Health St. Mary's-Superior Clinic in Superior, WI with other offices in Ashland, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Holly Gomez-Levine's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health St. Mary's-Superior Clinic
    3500 Tower Ave # 1, Superior, WI 54880 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Essentia Health-Ashland Clinic
    1615 Maple Ln Ste 1, Ashland, WI 54806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Anorexia
Anxiety
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 20, 2020
    A great listener, relatable, and helped me so much in my life.
    — Aug 20, 2020
    About Holly Gomez-Levine, APRN

    • Psychiatry
    • English
    • Female
    • 1881857167
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Holly Gomez-Levine, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Holly Gomez-Levine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Holly Gomez-Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Holly Gomez-Levine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Holly Gomez-Levine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Holly Gomez-Levine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Holly Gomez-Levine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

