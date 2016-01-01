Holly Green has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Holly Green, NP
Holly Green, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Virginia Beach, VA.
Beth Sholom Hm Eastern Virginia6401 Auburn Dr, Virginia Beach, VA 23464 Directions (757) 961-3055
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1205000718
Holly Green accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Holly Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
