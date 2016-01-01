See All Physical Therapists in Aurora, MN
Holly Gross, PT

Physical Therapy
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small Aurora, MN
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Holly Gross, PT

Holly Gross, PT is a Physical Therapist in Aurora, MN. 

Holly Gross works at Essentia Health-Northern Pines (Aurora) in Aurora, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Holly Gross' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Northern Pines Clinic (Aurora)
    5211 Highway 110, Aurora, MN 55705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    About Holly Gross, PT

    • Physical Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1427125475
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-Northern Pines (Aurora)

