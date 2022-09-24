See All Counselors in Baton Rouge, LA
Holly Guess, LPC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Holly Guess, LPC

Counseling
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Holly Guess, LPC is a Counselor in Baton Rouge, LA. 

Holly Guess works at Mary Pesses, LCSW in Baton Rouge, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Counselors
Compare with other nearby providers
Jennifer Rush, MFT
Jennifer Rush, MFT
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Clinical Social Work Office
    1651 Thibodeaux Ave Ste A, Baton Rouge, LA 70806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 926-4009
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Holly Guess?

    Sep 24, 2022
    i love Ms holly she is such a great therapist! She’s very nice and accepting and I lover her
    Leo Burke — Sep 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Holly Guess, LPC
    How would you rate your experience with Holly Guess, LPC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Holly Guess to family and friends

    Holly Guess' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Holly Guess

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Holly Guess, LPC.

    About Holly Guess, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831593995
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Holly Guess has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Holly Guess works at Mary Pesses, LCSW in Baton Rouge, LA. View the full address on Holly Guess’s profile.

    Holly Guess has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Holly Guess.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Holly Guess, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Holly Guess appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Holly Guess, LPC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.