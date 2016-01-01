Holly Knox accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Holly Knox, LPC
Overview
Holly Knox, LPC is a Counselor in Fayetteville, AR.
Locations
- 1 1251 N Leverett Ave, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (479) 750-2020
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Holly Knox, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1730110644
Frequently Asked Questions
Holly Knox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Holly Knox. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Holly Knox.
