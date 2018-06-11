See All Nurse Practitioners in Phoenix, AZ
Holly Lago, CFNP

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
4.2 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Holly Lago, CFNP

Holly Lago, CFNP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ. 

Holly Lago works at Oak Street Health Encanto Village in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Holly Lago's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Encanto Village
    1940 W Indian School Rd Ste 1, Phoenix, AZ 85015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 607-3453
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Holly Lago, CFNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1649240938
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

