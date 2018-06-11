Holly Lago, CFNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Holly Lago is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Holly Lago, CFNP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ.
Oak Street Health Encanto Village1940 W Indian School Rd Ste 1, Phoenix, AZ 85015 Directions (602) 607-3453
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
There for me. Came in on Sunday during snow storm to pack wound.
- Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1649240938
Holly Lago has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Holly Lago accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Holly Lago has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Holly Lago. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Holly Lago.
