See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Davis, CA
Holly Lien, LMFT Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Holly Lien, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.8 (71)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Holly Lien, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Davis, CA. 

Holly Lien works at Holly Lien, LMFT in Davis, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Marriage & Family Therapists
Compare with other nearby providers
Lisa Dobias, MFTI
Lisa Dobias, MFTI
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Kimberly Buksa, MA
Kimberly Buksa, MA
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Rebecca Pedersen, LMFT
Rebecca Pedersen, LMFT
3.7 (3)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Holly Lien, LMFT
    1736 Picasso Ave, Davis, CA 95618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 220-3433

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Communication Disorders Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Health Net
    • Magellan Health Services
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 71 ratings
    Patient Ratings (71)
    5 Star
    (63)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Holly Lien?

    Apr 30, 2021
    Holly's approach is refreshing and easy going. She is real and unintimidating. Talking to her feels like talking to a friend. She provides valuable insight and has been very compassionate and helpful when handling very hard topics. It is very clear that Holly cares about her clients, and takes the time to truly know and understand what you are facing. Highly, highly recommend!
    — Apr 30, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Holly Lien, LMFT
    How would you rate your experience with Holly Lien, LMFT?
    • Likelihood of recommending Holly Lien to family and friends

    Holly Lien's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Holly Lien

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Holly Lien, LMFT.

    About Holly Lien, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457491268
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • California State University, Long Beach
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Holly Lien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    71 patients have reviewed Holly Lien. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Holly Lien.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Holly Lien, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Holly Lien appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Holly Lien, LMFT?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.