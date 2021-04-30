Holly Lien accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Holly Lien, LMFT
Overview
Holly Lien, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Davis, CA.
Holly Lien works at
Locations
Holly Lien, LMFT1736 Picasso Ave, Davis, CA 95618 Directions (530) 220-3433
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Health Net
- Magellan Health Services
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Holly's approach is refreshing and easy going. She is real and unintimidating. Talking to her feels like talking to a friend. She provides valuable insight and has been very compassionate and helpful when handling very hard topics. It is very clear that Holly cares about her clients, and takes the time to truly know and understand what you are facing. Highly, highly recommend!
About Holly Lien, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
Education & Certifications
- California State University, Long Beach
Frequently Asked Questions
Holly Lien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
71 patients have reviewed Holly Lien. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Holly Lien.
