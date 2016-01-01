See All Clinical Psychologists in Campbell, CA
Dr. Holly-Marie Arce, PSY.D Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Holly-Marie Arce, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Holly-Marie Arce, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Campbell, CA. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    3425 S Bascom Ave Ste 100, Campbell, CA 95008 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 637-7827
    Monday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Holly-Marie Arce, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356697767
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Holly-Marie Arce, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Arce accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Arce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Arce has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arce.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arce, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arce appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Holly-Marie Arce, PSY.D?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.