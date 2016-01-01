Dr. Holly-Marie Arce, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Holly-Marie Arce, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Campbell, CA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
3425 S Bascom Ave Ste 100, Campbell, CA 95008
(408) 637-7827
Monday10:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:30am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
About Dr. Holly-Marie Arce, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Spanish
- 1356697767
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arce accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arce speaks Spanish.
Dr. Arce has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arce.
