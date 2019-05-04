See All Nurse Practitioners in Scottsdale, AZ
Holly Nichols, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Holly Nichols, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Scottsdale, AZ. 

Holly Nichols works at Spectrum Dermatology in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Mission Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pinnacle Dermatology
    9500 E Ironwood Square Dr Ste 110, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 948-8400
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    HealthCare Partners
    11600 Indian Hills Rd # 200, Mission Hills, CA 91345 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 838-4524

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Hair Conditions
Psoriasis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.0
    May 04, 2019
    Amazing. Took the time to tell me what was going to happen. Follow up was great.
    — May 04, 2019
    About Holly Nichols, ARNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1780650036
    Education & Certifications

    • Wichita State University, Wichita Kansas
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Holly Nichols, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Holly Nichols is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Holly Nichols has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Holly Nichols. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Holly Nichols.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Holly Nichols, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Holly Nichols appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

