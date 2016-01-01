See All Cardiologists in Monroe, NC
Holly Schmitt, ACNP

Cardiology
Accepting new patients

Overview

Holly Schmitt, ACNP is a Cardiology Specialist in Monroe, NC. 

Holly Schmitt works at Novant Health Heart & Vascular Institute - Monroe in Monroe, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Novant Health Heart & Vascular Institute - Monroe
    1640 E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC 28112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2275
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Holly Schmitt, ACNP

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1841452133
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
    • Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
    • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Holly Schmitt, ACNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Holly Schmitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Holly Schmitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Holly Schmitt works at Novant Health Heart & Vascular Institute - Monroe in Monroe, NC. View the full address on Holly Schmitt’s profile.

    Holly Schmitt has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Holly Schmitt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Holly Schmitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Holly Schmitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.