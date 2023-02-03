See All Nurse Practitioners in Columbus, OH
Holly Schweitzer, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Holly Schweitzer, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.7 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Holly Schweitzer, NP

Holly Schweitzer, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Columbus, OH. 

Holly Schweitzer works at ONE Health in Columbus, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Lydia Fleck, FNP
Lydia Fleck, FNP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Raimeca Martin, FNP
Raimeca Martin, FNP
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Holly Schweitzer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    ONE Health
    4449 Easton Way Fl 2, Columbus, OH 43219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (470) 424-8064
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Medication Management
Psychiatric Diseases
Solution-Focused Brief Therapy (SFBT)
Medication Management
Psychiatric Diseases
Solution-Focused Brief Therapy (SFBT)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Solution-Focused Brief Therapy (SFBT) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Ohio Health Choice
    • Ohio State University Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Holly Schweitzer?

    Feb 03, 2023
    I have been seeing Holly for years and she has truly saved my life !
    Charity H — Feb 03, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Holly Schweitzer, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Holly Schweitzer, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Holly Schweitzer to family and friends

    Holly Schweitzer's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Holly Schweitzer

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Holly Schweitzer, NP.

    About Holly Schweitzer, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023348265
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • The Ohio State University Hospitals
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • The Ohio State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Holly Schweitzer, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Holly Schweitzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Holly Schweitzer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Holly Schweitzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Holly Schweitzer works at ONE Health in Columbus, OH. View the full address on Holly Schweitzer’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Holly Schweitzer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Holly Schweitzer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Holly Schweitzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Holly Schweitzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Holly Schweitzer, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.