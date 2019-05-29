See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Marietta, OH
Dr. Holly Sprout, OD

Optometry
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Holly Sprout, OD

Dr. Holly Sprout, OD is an Optometrist in Marietta, OH. 

Dr. Sprout works at Procare Vision Center LLC in Marietta, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sprout's Office Locations

    Procare Vision Center LLC
    316 2nd St, Marietta, OH 45750 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (740) 374-3937
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 29, 2019
    She saved my life, I recommend her to everyone! Back in 2010, I had some blind spots in my peripheral vision and I went to her. LONG story short, she instructed me to immediately go to the ER for a brain scan and spinal tap because she believed I had Pseudotumor Cerebri. She was RIGHT! My pressures were so high that had I not gone to her, I would have been irreversibly blind in a matter of months. She is not only kind, generous, thoughtful and caring, but she is very knowledgeable and always "has her antenna out" for any potential problem you may have. She treats her patients holistically and respectfully. I love Dr. Sprout. I would have no other!
    — May 29, 2019
    About Dr. Holly Sprout, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316966823
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Holly Sprout, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sprout is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sprout has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sprout has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sprout works at Procare Vision Center LLC in Marietta, OH. View the full address on Dr. Sprout’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sprout. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sprout.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sprout, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sprout appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

