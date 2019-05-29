Dr. Holly Sprout, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sprout is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Holly Sprout, OD
Overview of Dr. Holly Sprout, OD
Dr. Holly Sprout, OD is an Optometrist in Marietta, OH.
Dr. Sprout's Office Locations
Procare Vision Center LLC316 2nd St, Marietta, OH 45750 Directions (740) 374-3937
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
She saved my life, I recommend her to everyone! Back in 2010, I had some blind spots in my peripheral vision and I went to her. LONG story short, she instructed me to immediately go to the ER for a brain scan and spinal tap because she believed I had Pseudotumor Cerebri. She was RIGHT! My pressures were so high that had I not gone to her, I would have been irreversibly blind in a matter of months. She is not only kind, generous, thoughtful and caring, but she is very knowledgeable and always "has her antenna out" for any potential problem you may have. She treats her patients holistically and respectfully. I love Dr. Sprout. I would have no other!
About Dr. Holly Sprout, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1316966823
Dr. Sprout has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sprout accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sprout has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sprout. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sprout.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sprout, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sprout appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.