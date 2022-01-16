Dr. Holly Wolf, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Holly Wolf, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Holly Wolf, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Grand Forks, ND.
Lipp Carlson Lommen & Witucki Ltd.2808 17th Ave S, Grand Forks, ND 58201 Directions (701) 746-8376
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
I've been seeing Dr. Wolf for a few years now and it's wonderful to have someone to talk these things through with.
About Dr. Holly Wolf, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
Dr. Wolf accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
