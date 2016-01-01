Hong Guo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Hong Guo
Overview
Hong Guo is a Clinical Psychologist in San Jose, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1715 Lundy Ave, San Jose, CA 95131 Directions (408) 573-9686
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Hong Guo
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1407063092
Frequently Asked Questions
Hong Guo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Hong Guo. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Hong Guo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Hong Guo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Hong Guo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.