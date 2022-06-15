See All Family Doctors in Chicago, IL
Dr. Hope Christiansen, DO

Family Medicine
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Hope Christiansen, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. 

Dr. Christiansen works at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago in Chicago, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago
    225 E Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 938-3324

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jun 15, 2022
Love her! She is friendly with an excellent bedside manner, listen to your questions, informative, and professional. Short waiting time on waiting room.
About Dr. Hope Christiansen, DO

  • Family Medicine
  • English
  • 1336776400
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Christiansen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Christiansen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Christiansen works at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Christiansen’s profile.

Dr. Christiansen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christiansen.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Christiansen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Christiansen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

