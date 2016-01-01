Hope Feldman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Hope Feldman, CRNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Hope Feldman, CRNP
Hope Feldman, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Philadelphia, PA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Hope Feldman's Office Locations
- 1 4700 Wissahickon Ave Ste 119 Bldg D, Philadelphia, PA 19144 Directions (215) 843-9720
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Hope Feldman, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1396996559
Frequently Asked Questions
Hope Feldman accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Hope Feldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Hope Feldman. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Hope Feldman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Hope Feldman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Hope Feldman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.