Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Meriden, CT
Hope Rearick, APRN

Colorectal Surgery
5.0 (8)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Hope Rearick, APRN is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Meriden, CT. They graduated from University of Cincinnati and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.

Hope Rearick works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Meriden, CT with other offices in Avon, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    455 Lewis Ave Ste 208, Meriden, CT 06451 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 238-2691
  2. 2
    Starling Physicians
    40 Dale Rd Ste 105, Avon, CT 06001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 404-2137

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Midstate Medical Center
  • The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
    • Anthem

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Aug 31, 2022
    she was very friendly, informative and caring,
    mitchell w javier — Aug 31, 2022
    Hope Rearick, APRN
    About Hope Rearick, APRN

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932690864
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Cincinnati
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Hope Rearick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Hope Rearick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Hope Rearick. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Hope Rearick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Hope Rearick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Hope Rearick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.