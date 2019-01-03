Dr. Horace Deal, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Horace Deal, OD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Horace Deal, OD
Dr. Horace Deal, OD is an Optometrist in Statesboro, GA. They specialize in Optometry, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Optometry. They graduated from Southern College of Optometry.
Dr. Deal works at
Dr. Deal's Office Locations
-
1
Professional Eyecare of Statesboro214 Savannah Ave, Statesboro, GA 30458 Directions (912) 764-5609
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Deal?
My husband has dealt with a painful stye for days. I called this office and they got him an appointment quickly. Brenda was so friendly and helpful. Dr. Morrow took good care of my husband. We would recommend this office to anyone in need of an optometrist.
About Dr. Horace Deal, OD
- Optometry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1851373567
Education & Certifications
- Southern College of Optometry
- MERCER UNIVERSITY
- Optometry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deal accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deal works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Deal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.