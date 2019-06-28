Hoss Mansoori, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Hoss Mansoori is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Hoss Mansoori, FNP-C
Overview of Hoss Mansoori, FNP-C
Hoss Mansoori, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Plano, TX. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Walden University.
Hoss Mansoori works at
Hoss Mansoori's Office Locations
-
1
Urgent Care clinic of Plano/ Action Family Care3100 Independence Pkwy Ste 103A, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (214) 553-5543
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Hoss Mansoori?
He is very professional and excellent He is so kind to his patients
About Hoss Mansoori, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 9 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Persian and Turkish
- 1952416323
Education & Certifications
- Walden University
- Hardin Simmons University
Frequently Asked Questions
Hoss Mansoori has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Hoss Mansoori accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Hoss Mansoori has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Hoss Mansoori works at
Hoss Mansoori speaks Hindi, Persian and Turkish.
4 patients have reviewed Hoss Mansoori. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Hoss Mansoori.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Hoss Mansoori, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Hoss Mansoori appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.