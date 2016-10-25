Dr. Bolos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howard Bolos, OD
Overview of Dr. Howard Bolos, OD
Dr. Howard Bolos, OD is an Optometrist in Melbourne, FL.
Dr. Bolos works at
Dr. Bolos' Office Locations
Brevard Eye Center Inc7775 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL 32940 Directions (321) 255-5200
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I had just gotten a brand new RX from another Dr., who I had been a patient of for the last 5 years, and as soon as I put my glasses on I knew there was an issue. I could not see 20 feet away from me. Mind you I do not have a distance issue, i am all astigmatism and bifocal. No one addressed the issue, just told me to get used to my glasses. I went to Dr. Bolos for a second opinion. He wrote a new RX and I can see better than I have in years. Thank you!!!!!
About Dr. Howard Bolos, OD
- Optometry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bolos accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bolos. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bolos.
