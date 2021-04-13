See All Chiropractors in Chesterfield, MO
Dr. Howard Chapel, DC

Chiropractic
5.0 (6)
Call for new patient details
39 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Howard Chapel, DC is a Chiropractor in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Logan College of Chiropractic.

Dr. Chapel works at Chapel McMurtrie & Bartlett Chiropractic Orthopedics in Chesterfield, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Chapel, McMurtrie and Bartlett Chiropractic
    936 Chesterfield Pkwy E, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 537-0564
    Monday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Arthritis
Back Disorders
Back Injuries

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cold Laser Therapy Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • Coventry Health Care of Kansas, Inc.
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 13, 2021
    Absolutely! I've been a patient of Dr. Chapel's for 7 years; for my neck that has been a "pain in the neck" for many years. He helped me when everything else had come up short (physicians, special supports, new bed, pillows,...). I had no experience with a chiropractor, yet a guy at church promised that Dr. Chapel had done wonders for his neck. I tried it, got the help I needed, and met a man of high character that cared and knew exactly what he was doing. My neck quickly improved. My recommendation is to find him early in your treatment process, so you can feel better faster and not continue to pursue hope in the therapies that haven't met your goals.
    Pat E. — Apr 13, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Howard Chapel, DC
    About Dr. Howard Chapel, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033287032
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Logan College of Chiropractic
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chapel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chapel works at Chapel McMurtrie & Bartlett Chiropractic Orthopedics in Chesterfield, MO. View the full address on Dr. Chapel’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Chapel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chapel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chapel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chapel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

