Dr. Howard Drutman Ph D, PHD
Overview
Dr. Howard Drutman Ph D, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Roswell, GA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 295 W Crossville Rd Ste 740, Roswell, GA 30075 Directions (678) 867-7020
-
2
Atlanta Behavioral Consultants900 Old Roswell Lakes Pkwy Ste 340, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (678) 867-7020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Drutman was a co-parenting counselor after our divorce. He was professional and very helpful.
About Dr. Howard Drutman Ph D, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1316002462
Dr. Drutman Ph D accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Drutman Ph D has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Drutman Ph D. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drutman Ph D, there are benefits to both methods.