Dr. Howard Drutman Ph D, PHD

Clinical Psychology
2.7 (30)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Howard Drutman Ph D, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Roswell, GA. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    295 W Crossville Rd Ste 740, Roswell, GA 30075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 867-7020
  2. 2
    Atlanta Behavioral Consultants
    900 Old Roswell Lakes Pkwy Ste 340, Roswell, GA 30076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 867-7020

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Behavior Modification
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Behavior Modification

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Sep 15, 2017
    Dr. Drutman was a co-parenting counselor after our divorce. He was professional and very helpful.
    Roswell, GA — Sep 15, 2017
    About Dr. Howard Drutman Ph D, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316002462
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Howard Drutman Ph D, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drutman Ph D is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Drutman Ph D has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Drutman Ph D. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drutman Ph D.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drutman Ph D, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drutman Ph D appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

