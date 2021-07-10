Overview

Dr. Howard Marcus, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Sunrise, FL. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Illinois School Of Professional Psychology-Chicago.



Dr. Marcus works at Howard Marcus, Psy.D.. PA in Sunrise, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.