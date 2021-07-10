Dr. Howard Marcus, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marcus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Marcus, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Dr. Howard Marcus, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Sunrise, FL. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Illinois School Of Professional Psychology-Chicago.
Dr. Marcus works at
Child and Family Psychologists12651 W Sunrise Blvd Ste 101, Sunrise, FL 33323 Directions (955) 587-7520Monday10:00am - 5:00pmTuesday10:00am - 5:00pmWednesday10:00am - 5:00pmThursday10:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicare
- Special Needs Plan
- Tricare
Dr. Marcus has been helping me through one of the hardest times in my life. He is an understanding, intelligent and thoughtful therapist. He has been instrumental in establishing a plan of action to move my life in a positive direction. I always feel better after speaking with him. I've been through therapy over the years and he is one of the best!
- Clinical Psychology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1346342409
- Ingrid Partinio and Associates
- Chicago Read Mental Health Center
- Illinois School Of Professional Psychology-Chicago
- RIDER UNIVERSITY
Dr. Marcus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marcus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marcus works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Marcus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marcus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marcus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marcus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.