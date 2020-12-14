See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Roswell, GA
Dr. Howard Oifer, OD

Optometry
3.7 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Howard Oifer, OD

Dr. Howard Oifer, OD is an Optometrist in Roswell, GA. 

Dr. Oifer works at Pearle Vision in Roswell, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Oifer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pearle Vision
    10775 Alpharetta Hwy, Roswell, GA 30076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 998-0331
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    Dec 14, 2020
    Love him.....I am a nurse practitioner and he was more thorough then the ophthamologist that I saw the next year!
    — Dec 14, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Howard Oifer, OD
    About Dr. Howard Oifer, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1982737193
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Oifer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Oifer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Oifer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Oifer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oifer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oifer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oifer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

