Dr. Oifer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howard Oifer, OD
Overview of Dr. Howard Oifer, OD
Dr. Howard Oifer, OD is an Optometrist in Roswell, GA.
Dr. Oifer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Oifer's Office Locations
-
1
Pearle Vision10775 Alpharetta Hwy, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (770) 998-0331
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Oifer?
Love him.....I am a nurse practitioner and he was more thorough then the ophthamologist that I saw the next year!
About Dr. Howard Oifer, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1982737193
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oifer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oifer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oifer works at
Dr. Oifer speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Oifer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oifer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oifer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oifer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.