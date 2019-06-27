See All Family Doctors in Lansdale, PA
Hryhory Yakymiv, CRNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Hryhory Yakymiv, CRNP

Family Medicine
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Hryhory Yakymiv, CRNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lansdale, PA. 

Hryhory Yakymiv works at Primary Care Associates of Lansdale in Lansdale, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Primary Care Associates of Lansdale
    125 Medical Campus Dr Ste 215, Lansdale, PA 19446 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Hryhory Yakymiv?

    Jun 27, 2019
    Hryhory really knows what he's doing. He's very thorough. I love that he's Ukranian. I would totally recommend him to family and friends
    — Jun 27, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Hryhory Yakymiv, CRNP
    How would you rate your experience with Hryhory Yakymiv, CRNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Hryhory Yakymiv to family and friends

    Hryhory Yakymiv's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Hryhory Yakymiv

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Hryhory Yakymiv, CRNP.

    About Hryhory Yakymiv, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1043706880
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Abington Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Hryhory Yakymiv, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Hryhory Yakymiv is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Hryhory Yakymiv has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Hryhory Yakymiv has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Hryhory Yakymiv works at Primary Care Associates of Lansdale in Lansdale, PA. View the full address on Hryhory Yakymiv’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Hryhory Yakymiv. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Hryhory Yakymiv.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Hryhory Yakymiv, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Hryhory Yakymiv appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.