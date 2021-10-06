See All Physicians Assistants in Memphis, TN
Huda Alaeddin, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.9 (30)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Huda Alaeddin, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Memphis, TN. 

Huda Alaeddin works at Poplar Avenue Clinic, PLLC in Memphis, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memphis Location
    6584 Poplar Ave Ste 400, Memphis, TN 38138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 300-6713
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
  • Baptist Memorial Hospital For Women
  • Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown Hospital
  • Saint Francis Hospital
  • Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Cervical Cancer
Female Infertility
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Cervical Cancer
Female Infertility

Treatment frequency



Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Diseases Chevron Icon
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Women’s Sexual Health Management Chevron Icon
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Huda Alaeddin, PA-C
    About Huda Alaeddin, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083139265
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Huda Alaeddin, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Huda Alaeddin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Huda Alaeddin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Huda Alaeddin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Huda Alaeddin works at Poplar Avenue Clinic, PLLC in Memphis, TN. View the full address on Huda Alaeddin’s profile.

    30 patients have reviewed Huda Alaeddin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Huda Alaeddin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Huda Alaeddin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Huda Alaeddin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

