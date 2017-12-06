Dr. Hugh Blount, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blount is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hugh Blount, PHD
Overview
Dr. Hugh Blount, PHD is a Psychologist in Palm Springs, CA. They completed their fellowship with University Of Southern California
Dr. Blount works at
Locations
Psychological Resource Centers Inc.2150 E Tahquitz Canyon Way Ste 10, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 322-5191
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
Ratings & Reviews
Best Forensic Psychologist in the business!
About Dr. Hugh Blount, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1053499459
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California
- University of Arizona
Dr. Blount accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blount has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Blount. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blount.
