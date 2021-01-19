See All Nurse Practitioners in Winchester, VA
Hugh Labree, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.3 (11)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Hugh Labree, FNP-C

Hugh Labree, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Winchester, VA. 

Hugh Labree works at Valley Health in Winchester, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Hugh Labree's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Valley Health
    607 E Jubal Early Dr, Winchester, VA 22601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 536-2232
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 19, 2021
    Best Dr ever at Winchester Family Health now Shenandoah Community Health. He listens to you and makes you feel like he actually cares about his patients. He doesnt rush in and out like other drs. I recently received a letter in the mail that hes leaving the office though soon. He will greatly be missed!! Ill have to find another Dr as to I dont care for others there.
    Taylor Argueta — Jan 19, 2021
    About Hugh Labree, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1669571071
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Hugh Labree has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Hugh Labree has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Hugh Labree works at Valley Health in Winchester, VA. View the full address on Hugh Labree’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Hugh Labree. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Hugh Labree.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Hugh Labree, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Hugh Labree appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

