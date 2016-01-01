Huguette Kalongo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Huguette Kalongo, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Huguette Kalongo, FNP
Huguette Kalongo, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Huguette Kalongo's Office Locations
- 1 16515 S 40th St, Phoenix, AZ 85048 Directions (407) 766-2134
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Huguette Kalongo, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1316394646
Frequently Asked Questions
Huguette Kalongo accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Huguette Kalongo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Huguette Kalongo. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Huguette Kalongo.
