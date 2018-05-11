Dr. Bae accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hyo Bae, PHD
Overview
Dr. Hyo Bae, PHD is a Psychologist in San Diego, CA.
Dr. Bae works at
Locations
Psychiatric Center At San Diego1550 Hotel Cir N Ste 450, San Diego, CA 92108 Directions (619) 692-1581
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sharp Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bae is very knowledgable and insightful in her field. Also a very friendly person and easy to get along with. Understanding and compassionate.
About Dr. Hyo Bae, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1356698088
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bae has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bae. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bae.
