Samantha Manuel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Samantha Manuel
Overview of Samantha Manuel
Samantha Manuel is a Nurse Practitioner in Johnson City, TN.
Samantha Manuel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Samantha Manuel's Office Locations
-
1
Mountain States Medical Group1021 W Oakland Ave Ste 301, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 952-8000
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Samantha Manuel?
Ms. Manuel’s presence is professional, yet patient and comforting, making her very easy to talk to about what’s troubling you at the time. She is tenacious in seeking out the root cause of your symptoms, and is willing to collaborate with pharmacy, physical therapy and other team members to ensure every angle and options for treatments are explored. I was so impressed that I never experienced any long wait times with her, yet I never once felt rushed through. I felt not only did she listen to me but what I said was HEARD. I was finally included in my care and that is priceless. Her knowledge and experience have built the foundation of this wonderful provider, her professionalism and bedside manner make her exceptional!
About Samantha Manuel
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1013314384
Frequently Asked Questions
Samantha Manuel accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Samantha Manuel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Samantha Manuel works at
5 patients have reviewed Samantha Manuel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Samantha Manuel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Samantha Manuel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Samantha Manuel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.