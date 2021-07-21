See All Family And Marriage Counselors in La Mesa, CA
Ian Cotton, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
3.5 (16)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Ian Cotton, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in La Mesa, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    4730 Palm Ave Ste 208, La Mesa, CA 91941 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 627-7766
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Ian Cotton, MFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851492359
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ian Cotton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Ian Cotton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ian Cotton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ian Cotton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ian Cotton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

