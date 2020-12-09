See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Albany, CA
Iara Campos-Davids, MFT Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Iara Campos-Davids, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Iara Campos-Davids, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Albany, CA. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Marriage & Family Therapists
Compare with other nearby providers
Kimberly Buksa, MA
Kimberly Buksa, MA
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Eli Gifford
Eli Gifford
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Lisa Dobias, MFTI
Lisa Dobias, MFTI
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    1505 Solano Ave, Albany, CA 94707 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 822-4396
  2. 2
    Tessa Barrows Marriage & Family Therapist PC
    37 Quail Ct Ste 201, Walnut Creek, CA 94596 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 822-4396
    Saturday
    9:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Iara Campos-Davids?

    Dec 09, 2020
    Iara is an excellent psychotherapist; I do recommend her. I went to the consultation because I was depressed. She was compassionated, empathic, and a good listener. She suggested some resources that helped me manage my emotions and set up new objectives in my life. Together, we identified some behaviors and thoughts that I learned when growing up and understood how those affect me in my adult life. She also speaks Spanish and Portuguese, which facilitated our conversations when I couldn't explain an English expression or word.
    Claudia — Dec 09, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Iara Campos-Davids, MFT
    How would you rate your experience with Iara Campos-Davids, MFT?
    • Likelihood of recommending Iara Campos-Davids to family and friends

    Iara Campos-Davids' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Iara Campos-Davids

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Iara Campos-Davids, MFT.

    About Iara Campos-Davids, MFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043588643
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Iara Campos-Davids, MFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Iara Campos-Davids is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Iara Campos-Davids has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Iara Campos-Davids. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Iara Campos-Davids.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Iara Campos-Davids, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Iara Campos-Davids appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Iara Campos-Davids, MFT?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.