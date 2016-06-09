See All Clinical Psychologists in Miami, FL
Ibis Pena-Garcia, PSY

Clinical Psychology
2.3 (9)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Ibis Pena-Garcia, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Miami, FL. 

Ibis Pena-Garcia works at Cdps Inc. in Miami, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cdps Inc.
    8405 NW 53rd St Ste A108, Miami, FL 33166 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 599-2111
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jun 09, 2016
    Dr Pena is direct and a problem solver, I recommend her without hesitation.
    carlos in Miami, FL — Jun 09, 2016
    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1952514515
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ibis Pena-Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ibis Pena-Garcia works at Cdps Inc. in Miami, FL. View the full address on Ibis Pena-Garcia’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Ibis Pena-Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ibis Pena-Garcia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ibis Pena-Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ibis Pena-Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

