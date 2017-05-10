Ida Holley accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ida Holley, LMHC
Overview
Ida Holley, LMHC is a Counselor in Orange Park, FL.
Ida Holley works at
Locations
Professional Christian Counseling PA1532 Kingsley Ave Ste 112, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 278-8722
- 2 1608 Smith St, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 278-8722
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome! Very easy to speak with. Sincere!
About Ida Holley, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1316084494
Frequently Asked Questions
Ida Holley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Ida Holley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ida Holley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ida Holley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ida Holley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.