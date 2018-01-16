Dr. McGivern accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Idalia McGivern, PHD
Overview
Dr. Idalia McGivern, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Loma Linda, CA.
Dr. McGivern works at
Locations
Veterans Affairs Loma Linda Healthcare System
11201 Benton St, Loma Linda, CA 92357
(909) 825-7084
Monday 8:00am - 4:00pm
Tuesday 8:00am - 4:00pm
Wednesday 8:00am - 4:00pm
Thursday 8:00am - 4:00pm
Friday 8:00am - 3:00pm
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Setting up appointments has been easy, Dr McGivern is very patient. At times I was sobbing, or pacing and upset and she could help get to solutions. Not just in my head solutions, but at times practical solutions when my brain was too stalled out to think straight. Helped get me through years of stressful family illness. Like the on-line scheduling and reminder program.
About Dr. Idalia McGivern, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Spanish
- 1609820398
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGivern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGivern speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. McGivern. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGivern.
