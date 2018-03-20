Idelsis Trelles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Idelsis Trelles, PA-C
Overview
Idelsis Trelles, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in South Miami, FL.
Idelsis Trelles works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
South Miami Ob-gyn Assoc LLC7300 Sw 62nd Pl, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 665-1133Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Idelsis Trelles?
Dr. Trelles is very professional on my last visit she listened to all my concerns and helped me find solutions. I certainly do recommend Dr. Trelles
About Idelsis Trelles, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1174772396
Frequently Asked Questions
Idelsis Trelles accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Idelsis Trelles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Idelsis Trelles works at
20 patients have reviewed Idelsis Trelles. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Idelsis Trelles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Idelsis Trelles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Idelsis Trelles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.