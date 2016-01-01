Idenice Sargut has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Idenice Sargut, PC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Idenice Sargut, PC is a Counselor in Nashua, NH.
Idenice Sargut works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Teen Clinic22 Prospect St, Nashua, NH 03060 Directions (603) 883-1626Wednesday2:30pm - 5:30pm
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Idenice Sargut?
About Idenice Sargut, PC
- Counseling
- English, Portuguese
- 1992983738
Frequently Asked Questions
Idenice Sargut works at
Idenice Sargut speaks Portuguese.
Idenice Sargut has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Idenice Sargut.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Idenice Sargut, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Idenice Sargut appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.