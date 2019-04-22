Ifeoma Nwosu accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ifeoma Nwosu, FNP
Overview of Ifeoma Nwosu, FNP
Ifeoma Nwosu, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Houston, TX.
Ifeoma Nwosu's Office Locations
Sem Pharmacy & Medical Supply16316 FM 529 Rd, Houston, TX 77095 Directions (281) 861-0600
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Ife is always efficient, understanding, and very prompt. Explains everything so I understand. Gets me in and out in a very timely manner! I highly rated her and also highly recommend Ife!
About Ifeoma Nwosu, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1518380781
