Dr. Lukashevsky accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Igor Lukashevsky, DC
Overview
Dr. Igor Lukashevsky, DC is a Chiropractor in Buffalo Grove, IL.
Dr. Lukashevsky works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Family Chiropractic Clinic of Illinois Inc237 W Dundee Rd, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 Directions (847) 537-4320
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lukashevsky?
Doctor Lukashevsky is really helpful. He shortly identifies a problem with your body and most importantly fixing your issues. Vlad
About Dr. Igor Lukashevsky, DC
- Chiropractic
- English, Russian
- 1003823287
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lukashevsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lukashevsky works at
Dr. Lukashevsky speaks Russian.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lukashevsky. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lukashevsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lukashevsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lukashevsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.