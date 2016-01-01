See All Nurse Practitioners in Houston, TX
Ijeoma Nwankwo, ANP-BC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Ijeoma Nwankwo, ANP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Ijeoma Nwankwo, ANP-BC

Ijeoma Nwankwo, ANP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Houston, TX. 

Ijeoma Nwankwo works at Visiting Physicians Association in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Adekunbi Obisesan, NP
Adekunbi Obisesan, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Yvette A Guerra, NP
Yvette A Guerra, NP
4.3 (6)
View Profile

Ijeoma Nwankwo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Vpa of Texas Pllc
    8588 Katy Fwy Ste 226A, Houston, TX 77024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 532-6884
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Ijeoma Nwankwo?

    Photo: Ijeoma Nwankwo, ANP-BC
    How would you rate your experience with Ijeoma Nwankwo, ANP-BC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Ijeoma Nwankwo to family and friends

    Ijeoma Nwankwo's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Ijeoma Nwankwo

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Ijeoma Nwankwo, ANP-BC.

    About Ijeoma Nwankwo, ANP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316330236
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ijeoma Nwankwo, ANP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ijeoma Nwankwo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Ijeoma Nwankwo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ijeoma Nwankwo works at Visiting Physicians Association in Houston, TX. View the full address on Ijeoma Nwankwo’s profile.

    Ijeoma Nwankwo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Ijeoma Nwankwo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ijeoma Nwankwo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ijeoma Nwankwo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Ijeoma Nwankwo, ANP-BC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.