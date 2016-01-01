Ijeoma Nwankwo, ANP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ijeoma Nwankwo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Ijeoma Nwankwo, ANP-BC
Offers telehealth
Overview of Ijeoma Nwankwo, ANP-BC
Ijeoma Nwankwo, ANP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Houston, TX.
Ijeoma Nwankwo works at
Ijeoma Nwankwo's Office Locations
Vpa of Texas Pllc8588 Katy Fwy Ste 226A, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 532-6884
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Ijeoma Nwankwo, ANP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1316330236
Ijeoma Nwankwo accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ijeoma Nwankwo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
