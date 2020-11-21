Ijeoma Onyejiaka, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ijeoma Onyejiaka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Ijeoma Onyejiaka, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Ijeoma Onyejiaka, LPC is a Counselor in Dallas, TX.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 8035 E R L Thornton Fwy Ste 334, Dallas, TX 75228 Directions (972) 441-7349
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Superior HealthPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Ijeoma Onyejiaka?
She was so amazing and very helpful! She is caring as well, I recommend!
About Ijeoma Onyejiaka, LPC
- Counseling
- English, Igbo
- 1124480892
Frequently Asked Questions
Ijeoma Onyejiaka accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ijeoma Onyejiaka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Ijeoma Onyejiaka speaks Igbo.
9 patients have reviewed Ijeoma Onyejiaka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ijeoma Onyejiaka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ijeoma Onyejiaka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ijeoma Onyejiaka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.