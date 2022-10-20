Ikuko Miyazaki accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ikuko Miyazaki, MS
Overview
Ikuko Miyazaki, MS is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Sacramento, CA.
Ikuko Miyazaki works at
Locations
-
1
Restoring Family Harmony874 57th St, Sacramento, CA 95819 Directions (916) 802-0233
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Ikuko Miyazaki?
I've gone back to Iko for sessions at various times in my life. I lived in Boston for a while and tried to find other local therapists there, but none could measure up to the care and brilliance of Iko. I've dealt with varying levels of anxiety and stress from family and work, and even when I'm not sure what my goal or question is, she's able to help me pull back the layers in a situation to reveal a plan forward or an understanding of acceptance for a challenging situation. Every single session has felt like a worthwhile use of time. Can't recommend her enough.
About Ikuko Miyazaki, MS
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1093823429
Frequently Asked Questions
Ikuko Miyazaki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Ikuko Miyazaki works at
2 patients have reviewed Ikuko Miyazaki. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ikuko Miyazaki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ikuko Miyazaki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ikuko Miyazaki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.