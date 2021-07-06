Dr. Ilana Gelfond-Polnariev, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gelfond-Polnariev is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ilana Gelfond-Polnariev, OD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ilana Gelfond-Polnariev, OD
Dr. Ilana Gelfond-Polnariev, OD is a Pediatric Optometrist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Optometry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Salus and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Gelfond-Polnariev works at
Dr. Gelfond-Polnariev's Office Locations
NYC Pupil4079 Richmond Ave, Staten Island, NY 10312 Directions (718) 481-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Davis Vision
- EyeMed Vision Care
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gelfand is a brilliant optometrist. We are so grateful she has an office on Staten Island.
About Dr. Ilana Gelfond-Polnariev, OD
- Pediatric Optometry
- 21 years of experience
- English, Lithuanian and Russian
- 1619972361
Education & Certifications
- Suny
- Lyons VA Med Ctr/RW Johnson Univ Hosp
- Salus
- Binghamton NY State Hosp
