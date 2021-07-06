See All Pediatric Optometry in Staten Island, NY
Dr. Ilana Gelfond-Polnariev, OD

Pediatric Optometry
4.2 (20)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ilana Gelfond-Polnariev, OD

Dr. Ilana Gelfond-Polnariev, OD is a Pediatric Optometrist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Optometry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Salus and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.

Dr. Gelfond-Polnariev works at NYC Pupil in Staten Island, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gelfond-Polnariev's Office Locations

  1. 1
    NYC Pupil
    NYC Pupil
4079 Richmond Ave, Staten Island, NY 10312
(718) 481-2020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Staten Island University Hospital

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
Blepharitis
Blurred Vision
Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Color Vision Testing
Concussion Treatment
Diabetic Eye Disease
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Disease
Eye Exams for Glasses
Eye Infections
Eye Injuries
Eye Trauma
Farsightedness
Foreign Body in Eye
Laser Nail Treatment
Lazy Eye
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Learning Disabilities Testing
Nearsightedness
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Presbyopia
Vision Therapy (Orthoptics Therapy)
Watering Eyes
    • Cigna
    • Davis Vision
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 06, 2021
    Dr. Gelfand is a brilliant optometrist. We are so grateful she has an office on Staten Island.
    Emily Yoonsmith — Jul 06, 2021
    About Dr. Ilana Gelfond-Polnariev, OD

    • Pediatric Optometry
    • 21 years of experience
    • English, Lithuanian and Russian
    • 1619972361
    Education & Certifications

    • Suny
    • Lyons VA Med Ctr/RW Johnson Univ Hosp
    • Salus
    • Binghamton NY State Hosp
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ilana Gelfond-Polnariev, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gelfond-Polnariev is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gelfond-Polnariev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gelfond-Polnariev works at NYC Pupil in Staten Island, NY. View the full address on Dr. Gelfond-Polnariev’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Gelfond-Polnariev. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gelfond-Polnariev.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gelfond-Polnariev, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gelfond-Polnariev appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

