Ilana Sterman accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ilana Sterman, MA
Overview
Ilana Sterman, MA is a Counselor in Washington, DC.
Ilana Sterman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Omega Nursing Services1050 17th St NW Ste 1000, Washington, DC 20036 Directions (202) 309-2048Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Ilana Sterman?
About Ilana Sterman, MA
- Counseling
- English
- 1629126917
Frequently Asked Questions
Ilana Sterman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Ilana Sterman works at
7 patients have reviewed Ilana Sterman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ilana Sterman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ilana Sterman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ilana Sterman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.