Ileana Castro accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ileana Castro, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Ileana Castro, LPC is a Counselor in Edinburg, TX.
Ileana Castro works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Professional Counseling Servicespllc3118 Center Point Dr Ste 3, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 687-8000
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Ileana Castro?
About Ileana Castro, LPC
- Counseling
- English, Spanish
- 1073833406
Frequently Asked Questions
Ileana Castro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Ileana Castro works at
Ileana Castro speaks Spanish.
Ileana Castro has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Ileana Castro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ileana Castro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ileana Castro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.