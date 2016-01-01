See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Fargo, ND
Ilene Brackin, PA-C

Cardiothoracic Surgery
Map Pin Small Fargo, ND
Accepting new patients
Overview of Ilene Brackin, PA-C

Ilene Brackin, PA-C is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Fargo, ND. 

Ilene Brackin works at Essentia Health-Fargo in Fargo, ND. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Ilene Brackin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic (Fargo)
    3000 32nd Ave S, Fargo, ND 58103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:15am - 5:15pm
    Tuesday
    8:15am - 5:15pm
    Wednesday
    8:15am - 5:15pm
    Thursday
    8:15am - 5:15pm
    Friday
    8:15am - 5:15pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    About Ilene Brackin, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1457451981
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-Fargo

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ilene Brackin, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ilene Brackin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Ilene Brackin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ilene Brackin works at Essentia Health-Fargo in Fargo, ND. View the full address on Ilene Brackin’s profile.

    Ilene Brackin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Ilene Brackin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ilene Brackin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ilene Brackin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

