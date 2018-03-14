Dr. Jurmann accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ilene Jurmann, PHD
Overview
Dr. Ilene Jurmann, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Amityville, NY.
Dr. Jurmann works at
Locations
Complete Psychological Services5 Dowsing Pl, Amityville, NY 11701 Directions (631) 598-0147
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jurmann is great. Extremely knowledgeable and very professional.
About Dr. Ilene Jurmann, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jurmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Jurmann. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jurmann.
