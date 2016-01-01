See All Counselors in Flushing, NY
Ilene Locastro, LMHC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Ilene Locastro, LMHC

Counseling
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Ilene Locastro, LMHC is a Counselor in Flushing, NY. 

Ilene Locastro works at Foundation for Religion and Mental Health in Flushing, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Counselors
Compare with other nearby providers
Masharat Mujib, LMHC
Masharat Mujib, LMHC
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Gundu Reddy, MD
Dr. Gundu Reddy, MD
4.2 (42)
View Profile
Dr. Will Lee, MD
Dr. Will Lee, MD
3.4 (5)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Foundation for Religion and Mental Health
    4343 Bowne St, Flushing, NY 11355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 461-6393
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Ilene Locastro?

    Photo: Ilene Locastro, LMHC
    How would you rate your experience with Ilene Locastro, LMHC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Ilene Locastro to family and friends

    Ilene Locastro's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Ilene Locastro

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Ilene Locastro, LMHC.

    About Ilene Locastro, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073651543
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ilene Locastro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ilene Locastro works at Foundation for Religion and Mental Health in Flushing, NY. View the full address on Ilene Locastro’s profile.

    Ilene Locastro has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Ilene Locastro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ilene Locastro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ilene Locastro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Ilene Locastro, LMHC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.